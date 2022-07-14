Home The Feed
Media buyers claim to prefer quality inventory
14 July 2022
Brand safety Viewability Context & position of advertising

A whopping 98% of European media buyers agree that buying inventory in a quality media environment is important, according to a survey by industry organisation IAB Europe.

Why it matters

It’s hard to find a media buyer who disagrees with the importance of a quality media environment and most (92%) will also say they prefer to spend with suppliers adhering to industry standards. But programmatic buying continues to take brands into some questionable areas. And even though a publisher may meet ‘quality media’ criteria and local standards, its content may not necessarily be of the sort a brand would want to appear next to, as the work of bodies like Stop Funding Hate attests. What buyers say and and what they do are two different things.

Takeaways

  • 84% of all buyers said that they are willing to pay a premium price for higher quality, trusted inventory. 

  • 92% said that they prefer to spend their advertising budget with suppliers that adhere to industry standards.

  • 73% said that they check if a media owner or supplier adheres to industry standards before spending budget with them. 

  • Just 19% of buyers that responded to the survey said that they don’t mind about industry standards at all. This decreased to 6% if the buyer was in a market with a national quality standard. 

  • 89% of advertisers and agencies said they were concerned or very concerned about viewability and 79% said the same about brand safety. 

  • Buyers want to see standards developed for CTV, audio and DOOH.

Sourced from IAB Europe