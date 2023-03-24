Measuring attention can help reduce carbon emissions | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
24 March 2023
Measuring attention can help reduce carbon emissions
Net zero Digital media planning & buying Attention
Brands can lower the carbon emissions from their digital advertising by 63% if they ensure that these campaigns are optimised for attention time.
That’s according to a recent study by measurement company Playground xyz that drew on its data and carbon emissions tracking from Scope3, a company that analyses advertising and media emissions.
Why it matters
