10 October 2022
Measurement the biggest obstacle to digital marketing growth for APAC marketers
Digital media effectiveness Asia (general region)

Over a third of marketers (35%) in APAC have identified metrics and measurement as the biggest barrier to the growth of digital marketing, according to a new report from WARC and MMA Global. 

Why it matters

Marketing effectiveness has waned over the past half-decade, with poor measurement being cited as a significant contributor to this decline. Despite the need for better metrics, however, only five percent of respondents consider employing greater measurement to be a key priority. Marketers may need to reassess their existing measurement frameworks if they wish to build a more comprehensive picture of advertising effectiveness in the future. 

Takeaways

  • Nearly two-thirds (63%) of respondents use engagement metrics (e.g. video completion rates, social sharing, CTR) to measure marketing effectiveness, making them the most used effectiveness metrics among APAC marketers.

  • Over half (55%) use business metrics (e.g. ROI, incremental sales, profit, LTV) to measure marketing effectiveness.

  • More than half (52%) of respondents who use engagement and behavioural metrics also employ business metrics to measure marketing effectiveness.

  • One-third (32%) use attitudinal metrics (e.g. awareness, image and other brand KPIs) to measure marketing effectiveness. 

Go deeper

WARC and MMA Global’s State of the Industry 2022: The State of Modern Marketing in APAC report analyses current conditions and future trends in digital marketing. WARC subscribers can read the full report here.