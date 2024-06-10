Measurability problems leading advertisers to underinvest in TV | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Measurability problems leading advertisers to underinvest in TV
10 June 2024
Advertisers are underinvesting in TV due to the perception that this type of advertising is unmeasurable, and about half of TV advertisers say the difficulty has led them to invest more in other channels.

Why it matters

Despite the complexity and challenges, TV advertising is still a powerful channel in the media mix. TV generates the largest sales impact of any video marketing channel: 83% of TV advertisers say the medium will continue to be a powerful way to support their businesses, and 79% say it significantly enhances the effectiveness of other marketing channels.

Takeaways

Marketers should consider the following...

