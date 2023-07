Generative AI Data-driven marketing Tech-driven innovation

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) could boost productivity for marketers in the value range of between 5% and 15% of marketing spend, according to a study by consultancy McKinsey.

Why it matters

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has become a hot topic in the marketing space, with the aim of embedding various applications into brand strategies. The successful application of generative AI will rest on understanding the best ways it can be applied for a brand and category.

The numbers