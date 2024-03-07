McDonald’s embraces the ‘power of yes’ | WARC | The Feed

Creativity & effectiveness Restaurants & takeaways Strategy

McDonald’s, the quick-service restaurant chain, has found that leaning into the ‘power of yes’ has helped it achieve more powerful creative that breaks through with consumers.

Why creativity matters

Creativity is vital to long-term brand growth, but also demands that marketers are willing to be brave and take calculated risks. Through building a clear worldview and set of principles around their creative work, brands can maximize their chances of success in this area.

The need for bravery

Morgan Flatley, global chief marketing officer and head of new business ventures at McDonald’s, discussed this topic at WARC’s Creative Impact 2024 event...