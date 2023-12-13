McDonald’s counts the cost of climate rules | WARC | The Feed
McDonald’s counts the cost of climate rules
Following the adoption of strict new climate laws in France, QSR giant McDonald’s has been forced to adopt reusable food and drink containers – a model that might catch on elsewhere but which could snowball into a business risk for the company as disposables saved on labour and utilities.
Big idea
Sustainability isn’t just about compliance now, but preparation for compliance in the future.
What’s going on
The Wall Street Journal reports on McDonald’s efforts in France to replace single-use containers with reusables (pictured). Bottom line: it’s not as easy as throwing packaging away, even if the designs have been cause for celebration.
“We don’t want France to be the template because we strongly believe that this doesn’t work,” McDonald’s head of international government relations, Serge Thines, tells the Journal. He argues that reusables are in fact worse for the environment than single use.
Of course, the measures only really apply to dine-in customers, which are more important to some outlets than others. While some paper packaging is easy to recycle, such as cups, paper food containers are much more challenging.
It’s not just national governments of other European nations – including Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, and Poland – or indeed the European Union that are implementing or considering such measures. In the US, a shareholder advocacy group wants the company to get ahead of the game.
Why McDonald’s reusable packaging matters
Just a few years ago, such a development would have been tricky to foresee. Now, strict rules are a reality – of especially thorny popular legitimacy – following France’s adoption of a citizens’ assembly to cut across partisan lines. While many proposals didn’t survive the legislative process, those that did carry a peculiar mandate.
But the story means more: it’s about the issue of climate change and sustainability, not as a compliance issue for today’s laws, but as a response to the future direction of laws and regulations.
Serious sustainability
Sustainability is getting a lot more serious, according to research for the Marketer’s Toolkit 2024, with recognised standards up by 12 percentage points year-on-year.
Sustainability professionals aren’t useful for talking about the nice stuff in a CSR report. At their best, rather, they are experts in the ethical, technical, and operational trade-offs that are part of major business transformation and future-facing decisions.
Consider the recurrent local news stories about litter complaints from areas surrounding QSRs – especially those with a drive-through feature. McDonald’s, by virtue of its size, tends to end up in the firing line. It’s not beyond the realms of possibility that in coming years packaging waste grows from a local nuisance to a national concern with significant sanctions.
In a short space of time, minor problems can become costly impediments to business.
Sourced from the Wall Street Journal, DW, WARC, Nation.Cymru, Hypebeast
[Image: Elium Studio]
