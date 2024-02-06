McDonald’s aims to double loyalty-driven sales | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
McDonald’s aims to double loyalty-driven sales
Over the next three years, QSR chain McDonald’s is aiming to add another 100 million active users to its loyalty platform and to double its sales via this channel.
What’s happening
- The MyMcDonald’s Rewards scheme was launched in the US in 2021 and now operates in 50 markets around the world.
- Its current active user base (‘active’ defined as having been used in the last 90 days) stands at 150 million – “only a fraction of our total customers,” CEO Chris Kempczinski told an earnings call. “We aim to reach 250 million active users … by the end of 2027”.
- Over the same period, the goal for loyalty system-wide sales is to more than double from $20bn to $45bn.
Why loyalty matters
- Encouraging repeat business is important for any brand in any category (although, for growth, that approach needs to be allied to recruiting new customers).
- Kempczinski explained that the data in the loyalty program will enable the brand to “get even smarter with our pricing methodology and tailor our digital offers to our fans, making them even more personalized”.
- A loyalty scheme could also help counter the sort of trolling campaigns that rival chains have mounted in recent years (see Birthday Clowns, Burn That Ad, The Whopper Detour etc).
The new battleground
- As inflation moderates so too will price pressures for many, but not all, consumers.
- Kempczinski singled out the low-income US consumer (less than $45,000) as a battleground for the informal eating out sector.
- A lower absolute price point will be needed to get them into the restaurants, he suggested, rather than a value message such as “two for six or something like that”.
Key quote
“Success in this industry is always about having balance, and you need to have both traffic growth and you need to have price growth; that's the long-term formula for success” – Chris Kempczinski, CEO at McDonald’s.
