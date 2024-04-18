McDonald’s: A creative effectiveness transformation journey | WARC | The Feed
McDonald’s: A creative effectiveness transformation journey
Even brands as big as McDonald’s need to go through periods of reinvention and transformation, and for McDonald’s its most recent changes have been internal as well as external.
A new WARC Creative analysis takes a look at the impact of a re-prioritisation of creativity across the entire organisation, using data from the WARC Rankings and with commentary from a session the McDonald’s CMO, Morgan Flatley, gave at a recent WARC event in New York.
What’s changed?
McDonald’s has shifted in recent years from an extremely operationally focused organisation to one where creativity has a seat at the table in the boardroom and one that promotes creative courage. The fast food retailer can translate this directly into growth – $30bn in topline sales growth on a base of $100bn since the pandemic – outsized growth attributed to the focus on creative marketing.
The shift has resulted in the best year ever in the WARC Rankings for McDonald’s: 1st for effectiveness, 3rd for creativity and 3rd for media. And the first time a brand has ever ranked in the top three across all three rankings.
Why does it matter?
We know that creativity supercharges effectiveness from the many studies out there, but this is a specific brand example that can be linked to business growth. McDonald’s has increased the contribution of creativity to its effectiveness, raising the conversion rate from creatively-awarded work to effectiveness from 11% in 2017 to 27% in 2022.
A final word
“My advice is sometimes you have to take big swings in order to see that kind of momentum and help push an organisation out of what could potentially be a stuck moment to start to see the power of great creativity” – Morgan Flatley, CMO, McDonald’s.
WARC Creative members can read the full analysis here.
