Mattel builds on Barbie success | WARC | The Feed
Mattel builds on Barbie success
Brand extensions Toys, games Films & movies
The Barbie brand saw sales up 24% in Q4 thanks to the movie of the same name – and owner Mattel is seeking to replicate that success with other brands in its portfolio.
Coming to a screen near you
- Mattel is partnering with Paramount Pictures to develop the American Girl Live Action feature film.
- Mattel Films is making its first animated movie, Bob the Builder.
- Mattel Television Studios has premiered 12 series and specials, including Monster High, Hot Wheels, Polly Pocket, Barbie, Thomas & Friends, Fireman Sam, and Pictionary, as well as a Monster High movie sequel.
Why content marketing matters
- Almost a decade ago, The Lego Movie opened to similar acclaim, with industry observers remarking on the “genius” of a 100-minute long advertisement that people paid to watch.
- Get it right and there are huge benefits to a brand, as Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie (from brand owner Nintendo) demonstrated in 2023 – not just in the form of effective movie tie-ins but in capitalising on a cultural moment built from long-term fandom.
- In 2024, however, Mattel expects sales of dolls to decline in 2024 “as we wrap the benefits of the Barbie movie”, according to its CFO.
- Hollywood loves a franchise but brands need to be wary of saturating the market. The Lego franchise saw budgets increase and box office take fall over the five years and four films that followed the original movie.
Key quote
“The breakout success of the award-winning Barbie movie was a showcase for our entertainment strategy and cultural relevance of our brands outside the toy aisle” – Ynon Kreiz, CEO at Mattel, speaking on an earnings call.
Read more in this WARC article: From fashion model to role model: Barbie’s playbook to win
Sourced from Seeking Alpha, Screenrant, WARC
[Image: Mattel, Inc]
