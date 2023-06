Accountability, C-Suite relations Managing the marketing function Strategy

Mastercard, the payments company, has built a strong relationship between its marketing and finance teams based on a mix of communication, clarity and collaboration.

Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard's chief marketing and communications officer, and Sachin Mehra, its chief financial officer, discussed this topic as part of WARC's Creative Impact track at the 2023 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Why it matters