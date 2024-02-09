Mars Wrigley finds quick commerce opportunities with AI | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Mars Wrigley finds quick commerce opportunities with AI
09 February 2024
Generative AI E-commerce & mobile retail Qualiquant, mixed mode

A year-long qualitative study by Mars Wrigley into how people use speedy delivery services deployed AI to sift a huge pool of rich, consumer-generated, multimedia data, to find new business opportunities.

Why it matters

Using AI to analyse rich qualitative data spanning text, images, audio and video helped Mars Wrigley not just spot new opportunities, but also find ways to connect with consumers at the right time – shaping the quick commerce strategy for the business.

Takeaways
  • AI tools can help bridge qualitative and quantitative data, thereby generating insights more quickly and with more statistical robustness.
  • A key initial...

