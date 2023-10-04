Your selections:
Mars and Heineken find early AI benefits | WARC | The Feed
Mars and Heineken find early AI benefits
Generative AI Strategy
AI may one day create a video advert from scratch and optimise it on the fly, but for now, global brand marketers at Mars and Heineken are using it for early-stage ideation and speeding up testing.
Why AI matters in advertising
AI is often overhyped, so it is vital that marketers balance future promise with current limitations. They will also need to balance AI-driven content with human oversight.
Takeaways
- At Heineken, AI is being used to speed insights generation as inputs for the creative development process.
- Relatively simple applications, such as applying ‘fit for platform’ rules to ensure a campaign is suitable for each platform, have generated additional effectiveness.
- At Mars, AI is being used to test creative ideas and potential content against what its years of neuroscience research suggests makes a good ad.
- Mars believes the biggest opportunity of AI is speed – helping push out the volume of ad content that is needed for multiple platforms and devices.
