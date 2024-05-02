Your selections:
Marriott Bonvoy adds another 7 million members | WARC | The Feed
Marriott Bonvoy adds another 7 million members
Customer loyalty schemes Brand growth Hotels
Marriott International’s Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program added another seven million members during Q1, bringing the total to 203 million.
Context
- Big hotel chains are seeking to lock in high-spending travelers through their loyalty programs and Marriott is currently leading the field, although Skift has estimated that it may be overtaken by Hilton by the end of this year.
- Marriott’s loyalty program is one of three “major systems” undergoing digital and technology transformation at the business – the other two being reservations and property management.
Why Bonvoy is important
- The sheer size of the loyalty program is clearly one factor, but CEO Tony Capuano believes that “engagement is a much more important facet of the program”.
- He highlighted in particular the growing credit card portfolio and the breadth of experiences on offer to members: “those are the powerful drivers of engagement”, he said during an earnings call.
- The business is also developing midscale brands at least partly in response to members looking for lower price points for certain types of trip.
Takeaways
- Member penetration of global room nights reached new highs in Q1, at 70% in the US and Canada, and 64% globally.
- Marriott Bonvoy has evolved to become a travel and loyalty platform, encompassing a portfolio of more than 30 brands across nearly 8,900 properties and other travel offerings.
- Marriott Bonvoy also spans numerous additional collaborations and member benefits, including co-brand credit cards in 11 markets.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha, Skift
[Image: Marriott Bonvoy]
