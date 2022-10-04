Brand management Customer experience

Supply chain challenges, which emerged during COVID-19 lockdowns, are impacting businesses and their ability to serve customers like never before – and as those same challenges also affect marketing strategies, brands need to adapt, writes Marius Bartsch, Head of Customer Engagement at Digitas UK, in an exclusive article for WARC.

Why it matters

Supply chain challenges have defined 2022 for many brands as they navigate too much inventory or outright shortages. Marketing can play a critical role in managing expectations.