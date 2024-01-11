Marketing is done differently at Royal Enfield | WARC | The Feed
Marketing is done differently at Royal Enfield
As befits a cult motorcycle brand, Royal Enfield takes a different approach to marketing strategy, including involving its extensive community of loyalists via events such as its Motoverse in Goa.
“An initiative like Motoverse gives us a platform which is good for us and good for the active consumers who are generating ideas that help us decode insights,” chief brand officer Mohit Dhar Jayal told Storyboard 18.
- Motoverse, a three-day motorcycling event with riding challenges, talks and music, attracted a diverse body of 15,000 enthusiasts to Goa in November 2023.
- One report described the event as “a celebration of the spirit of adventure, the love for motorcycles, and the sense of belonging to a community that shares a common passion”.
- Jayal explained how the festival offers “an opportunity to connect with people who understand the motorcycling culture but are not necessarily die-hard motorcyclists themselves”.
The marketing angle
- Those consumer-generated ideas help the brand segment its audience, identifying new sub-cultures.
- A deep understanding of its consumers – and consumers’ deep understanding of the brand – means Royal Enfield is prepared to look beyond the normal pressures for a slick campaign or proposition.
- “We would rather create something organic that feels good, even at the cost of sometimes not being a very sharp proposition,” Jayal said, adding, “If we’re not doing something clever, better to keep quiet until you have done something clever for the consumer.”
- The brand also looks to develop “true creative partnerships” with its agencies, building on each others’ ideas.
Key quote
“The real challenge with the legacy brand is how to stay true to your DNA in tradition. It is precious to a lot of our community, and one of our biggest stakeholders, which is our own 20,000 people workforce of Royal Enfield” – Mohit Dhar Jayal, Chief Brand Officer at Royal Enfield.
