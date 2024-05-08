Marketing is a key influencer in price sensitivity | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Marketing is a key influencer in price sensitivity

Marketing is a key influencer in price sensitivity
08 May 2024
Consumer sentiment Pricing strategy Behavioural economics

Pricing has been called the swiftest and strongest arrow in the marketer’s quiver, and revenue growth management is the latest discipline to drive sustainable, profitable growth through increasing and leveraging pricing power.

Product assortment and brand building are key to this end, and marketers should consider both the economics and the customer behavioral implications of marketing decisions, argues a professor of marketing at Northeastern University in a WARC exclusive, part of The WARC Guide to marketing’s impact on pricing.

Why pricing sensitivity matters

Consumers’ willingness to accept price increases is substantially moderated by brand strategies and category context....

