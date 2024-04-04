Marketing insurance in the face of climate change | WARC | The Feed

Corporate social responsibility Sustainability Insurance

With climate-related disasters putting the squeeze on insurance companies, brands in the category need to think differently about how they approach marketing to adapt to today’s realities.

Why insurance marketing matters

Having home or car insurance has always meant you had a form of protection for your belongings or even loved ones. But natural disasters due to climate change are causing insurance prices to soar, and some coverage is being withdrawn entirely for customers in high-risk areas. If insurance companies want to stay afloat, they are going to need to shake up how they operate and communicate in the future.

Takeaways