Home The Feed
Your selections:

Marketing insurance in the face of climate change | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.

Marketing insurance in the face of climate change
04 April 2024
Marketing insurance in the face of climate change
Corporate social responsibility Sustainability Insurance

With climate-related disasters putting the squeeze on insurance companies, brands in the category need to think differently about how they approach marketing to adapt to today’s realities. 

Why insurance marketing matters 

Having home or car insurance has always meant you had a form of protection for your belongings or even loved ones. But natural disasters due to climate change are causing insurance prices to soar, and some coverage is being withdrawn entirely for customers in high-risk areas. If insurance companies want to stay afloat, they are going to need to shake up how they operate and communicate in the future.

Takeaways 
  • Keep...

This content is for subscribers only.

Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.

Become a member Sign in