Marketing in Australia: How to cross the great divide | WARC | The Feed

Environmental & social issues Australia Cultural influences & values

More than half of Australians think the fabric that once held the country together has grown too weak to serve as a foundation for unity, which is why brands trying to reach today’s Australians need to reset their thinking.

Why it matters

With today’s Australians less trusting of government and media, marketers should aim to be authentic and respectful of diversity when telling their story. This includes working with community and migrant groups to better engage and resonate with their audience.

Takeaways