Marketing function most affected by discrimination
07 April 2021
United States Diverse hiring practices

Discrimination of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) professionals is worse for those in marketing and creative functions than those in other areas, according to a report from nonprofit organization Hue and Harris Poll.

There is a disconnect between the commitments made by employers and their actions, says Hue, which looks to raise the visibility of diverse voices in marketing, in the report “Unsafe, Unheard, Unvalued: A State of Inequity”.

Why it matters

