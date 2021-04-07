United States Diverse hiring practices

Discrimination of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) professionals is worse for those in marketing and creative functions than those in other areas, according to a report from nonprofit organization Hue and Harris Poll.



There is a disconnect between the commitments made by employers and their actions, says Hue, which looks to raise the visibility of diverse voices in marketing, in the report “Unsafe, Unheard, Unvalued: A State of Inequity”.

Why it matters