Marketing a target in the sustainability conversation | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Marketing a target in the sustainability conversation
When it comes to sustainability, global audiences perceive different industries in sometimes surprising ways – they’re quite positive about the energy sector, for example, but the mark of greenwashing taints the marketing sector.
That’s according to a study from audience intelligence business Pulsar which analysed 23 million conversational datapoints gathered in 2023. The sources included social media platforms, discussions within industries, and responses to news articles, which looked at how different industries are perceived.
Marketing’s problem
- Pulsar mapped industry sectors through a problem/solution lens to give an in-depth view of how these industries are viewed by global audiences.
- The most positive conversations revolved around technology, professional services and energy.
- The most negative conversations involved mining, fashion and – the sector most perceived as a problem – marketing.
- That’s because of increased suspicions around greenwashing and the fact that people are far more likely to condemn an ad or campaign they view as bad than praise one that hits its mark.
- Environmentalists, especially, are the audience most likely to highlight instances of greenwashing.
- Pulsar identifies a correlation between brands most mentioned in greenwashing conversations, and those featuring prominently in overall sustainability conversations (most of which are negative and may not all be rooted in fact).
Why sustainability perceptions matter
There’s no one definition of sustainability, the meaning of which is interpreted differently by different groups. And there’s an anti-ERG narrative developing at the same time as misinformation is being spread. It appears that greenwashing has played into the hands of climate deniers who can dismiss even the most accurate marketing as being part of a woke agenda.
Sourced from Pulsar
Email this content