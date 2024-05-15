Marketers want more policy input | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Marketers want more policy input
Top marketers have an appetite for more policy input on key issues such as sustainability, risk management and reputation, according to a new study from the World Federation of Advertisers.
Bridging the Gap* identifies a greater acknowledgement of the importance of policy developments and trends to marketing and marketers than there was in 2019, when the WFA carried out similar research: 56% of marketers (up from 45% in 2019) said they consider policy professionals to be “critical business partners and collaborators”.
Why policy matters
“As marketers will increasingly have to navigate geopolitics and culture wars while tackling a growing number of challenges, such as sustainability and environmental claims, smart marketers will look to new and innovative ways of systematically integrating policy thinking in order to mitigate risk and identify opportunities,” explains CEO Stephan Loerke from the WFA.
Takeaways
- Nine in 10 marketers and policy professionals agree policy is relevant to marketing, compared to 70% in 2019.
- Three in four marketers think the current levels of collaboration could be improved even further, although a majority of policy experts are now satisfied.
- Over 80% of marketers feel that policy professionals need to develop a better understanding of how marketing works and the value it delivers, while only 36% of public affairs professionals think the same.
- Sixty-two per cent of policy professionals say they collaborate with marketing teams on a regular basis, whereas only 32% of marketing respondents say they collaborate on a regular basis with policy teams.
- Forty-eight percent of marketers feel that they only collaborate with policy teams when the need arises and one in five say collaboration between the two teams rarely occurs.
Driving systemic collaboration
The WFA has launched a Framework for Positive Marketing Behaviours, designed to help marketing teams identify opportunities and manage risk on a number of critical issues.
*Findings are based on 45 responses from 35 multinational companies, spending an estimated cumulative total of $52bn on marketing globally. Forty-two percent were senior marketers and 58% were policy leaders.
Sourced from WFA
[Image: snapshot of framework, WFA]
Email this content