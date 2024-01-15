Marketer's Toolkit: How investing in local communities and AI will shape marketing strategy in Asia | WARC | The Feed

Marketer's Toolkit: How investing in local communities and AI will shape marketing strategy in Asia
Local communities
Generative AI
Localisation of international work
This episode of the WARC Podcast unpacks the two most important themes from the 2024 Marketer’s Toolkit for marketers in the APAC region: investing in local communities and how AI will shape marketing strategy in Asia.
- There is a move towards more local, simple, community-based initiatives to help brands build more credible consumer trust against a fear-based backdrop of greenwashing.
- Creativity is the next frontier for AI in 2024 – brands are mostly embracing the opportunities presented by generative AI and the sentiment around its use in APAC is positive yet cautious because of how rapidly it is advancing.
Timestamps
01:28 – Theme 1: Greenwashing concerns in APAC
05:45 – Investing in local communities
10:21 – How can brands best cater to local markets?
13:17 – Balancing pricing and local relevance.
19:12 – Theme 2: Creativity and AI
22:31 – How will AI impact production?
26:38 – AI isn’t a revenue stream for agencies.
31:29 – How will this impact jobs?
39:04 – How can brands mitigate the risks associated with AI?
Further reading
