Marketer's Toolkit 2024: Preparing for polarization and masculinity in crisis in the US | WARC | The Feed
Marketer's Toolkit 2024: Preparing for polarization and masculinity in crisis in the US
This episode of the WARC Podcast unpacks the two most important themes from the 2024 Marketer’s Toolkit for marketers in the US: polarization and the state of masculinity.
- Consumers are paying more attention to brands taking stands and reaching out into the political and policy space, which has been leading to more backlash, especially on social media, where people want to voice their opinions.
- The next Presidential election cycle will feel much like the last, not just in the likely nominees, but also in terms of the playbook marketers should follow in terms of corporate activism – in 2020 about 50% of Americans were saying corporations should not get involved in political issues and 2024 is looking much the same.
- Advertising plays a role in stereotypical representations of men and masculinity – research found that men are performing at masculinity, which has led to a global mental health crisis among this group.
- Men want to be a different version of what being a man is compared to their fathers and grandfathers, but they struggle to achieve this when they don't see many examples around them -- the more society, including brands, can portray these role models, the more chance young men will find meaningful paths to follow.
Listen to the episode in full here
Timestamps
01:41 – Theme 1: Navigating polarization
02:20 – What did we see in terms of polarization in 2023?
04:59 – What are the similarities and differences between the 2020 and 2024 election years?
06:42 – Are there any demographic differences we should know about?
11:37 – What topics are most divisive, and what is safe?
13:53 – What happens if my statement on an issue isn’t received well?
17:35 – Consumers believe employees represent companies more than their CEOs
21:21 – Theme 2: Masculinity in crisis.
22:46 – Unpacking the crisis in masculinity
26:34 – What are the lived realities of men?
28:22 – Working with influencers to reach young men
30:08 – How are men represented and what are the effects of that?
38:06 – Does this issue vary globally?
41:51 – Advice to marketers
