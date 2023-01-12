Marketers need to prepare for a sporting resurgence | WARC | The Feed

Sports Sports sponsorship Global

From the Rugby World Cup in France and the Women’s Football World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, to the 2024 Euros in Germany, through to the 2028 LA Olympics, this year will kickstart a five-year stint of major global sporting events that marketers will need to be ready for.

Why it matters

With a resurgence of live sporting events in 2022 and such a huge sporting calendar on the horizon, brands and marketers will need to successfully navigate and capitalise on savvier fans, booming technology, and a move to more digital-focused content.