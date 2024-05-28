Marketers need to be more empathetic, research finds | WARC | The Feed

Emotion India Strategy

Brands should address consumer needs in a more nuanced and empathetic way, says a study, with people more likely to pay more for a product or service when they feel better understood.

The Indian-based research – carried out by Quantum Consumer Solutions and two branches of Tata Group – brought the concept of empathy to life and established nine means of commercially achieving it, especially in developing markets.

Why empathy matters

As the saying goes, people will always remember how you make them feel. In a world where 74% of consumers say they wouldn't care if the brands they...