Marketers need more AI training | WARC | The Feed

Marketers need more AI training
Most people in the digital marketing industry are already using or experimenting with GenAI, but there’s a need for more training, according to new research from IAB Europe.
The industry body partnered with Microsoft Advertising for a survey* that leveraged IAB Europe’s network of national IABs and corporate members.
Key findings
Generative AI (GenAI) is set to revolutionise digital advertising by automating tasks, personalising content, and enabling data-driven decisions.
- Nine in ten (91%) respondents are already using or experimenting with GenAI.
- Four in ten (41%) have a specific budget assigned to experiments with and using GenAI.
- Half are fostering AI talent within the team (e.g. upskilling current teams and hiring new talent).
- Additionally, almost one-third said that their company is providing dedicated days and time for team members to learn about AI.
Beyond operational streamlining, professionals are increasingly leveraging generative AI for content creation and creative endeavours.
- More than two-thirds of respondents said they were using GenAI within their business to develop content.
- Half were using it to develop creative.
The study also highlights a clear demand for enhanced education within the industry:
- Nine in ten (89%) respondents called for more training initiatives.
- Additionally, it emphasises the importance of transparency and trust, as stakeholders navigate the integration of AI technologies into their workflows.
Why GenAI training matters
Marie-Clare Puffett, insights & industry development director of IAB Europe observes that while embracing GenAI is essential for staying ahead of the curve, it’s also necessary to address educational gaps and to foster transparency if stakeholders are to harness the full potential of the technology.
*There were 146 responses to the survey, with nearly 50% of respondents having over ten years’ experience working in the digital advertising industry across a variety of departments and markets in Europe.
