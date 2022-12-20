Marketers’ love/hate relationship with social | WARC | The Feed
Marketers’ love/hate relationship with social
Three-quarters of media experts think declining consumer trust in major social media platforms may negatively impact their media spend, but marketers remain wedded to the reach and engagement they offer.
Why it matters
That’s according to the 2023 Industry Pulse Report from digital media business Integral Ad Science, which surveyed more than 350 digital media experts across the US and found that, despite concerns, an overwhelming majority of respondents still plan to advertise on social media. This highlights the importance of rigorous brand protection measures.
Challenges for social platforms
- While more than nine-in-ten respondents (91%) plan to advertise on social platforms in 2023, the study shows a decrease in monetization intent across platforms, except for a slight increase for WhatsApp (2% year-over-year).
- Two-thirds agree that insufficient transparency will negatively impact their media spend.
The wider digital media landscape
- 70% of media experts agree that audio listeners will continue to migrate to digital formats.
- A majority are concerned about ad fraud and brand risk in digital audio.
- Publishers are bullish about video game advertising: a third (34%) recognize the potential for opportunities in the year ahead.
- 44% agree that CTV and digital video hold the most potential for innovation in the coming year.
58% will prioritise contextual targeting to combat consumer privacy issues and cookie deprecation while still targeting desired audiences at scale.
Key Quote
“This love / worry relationship highlights the need for increased transparency for social media advertisers” – Khurrum Malik, Chief Marketing Officer of IAS.
Sourced from Integral Ad Science
