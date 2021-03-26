Brand purpose Environmental & social issues Managing the marketing function

With consumers consistently expressing concerns about environmental issues, and growing regulatory pressures on carbon emissions, now is a good time for marketers to take the lead on sustainability, says Advertising Association president Keith Weed.



Why it matters

Research points to a majority of consumers expecting brands to take action on sustainability and for them to do so in a way that neither sacrifices things like taste and performance nor adds to the cost.

Takeaways