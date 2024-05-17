Home The Feed
Your selections:

Marketers are thinking differently about long-term vs short-term | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.

Marketers are thinking differently about long-term vs short-term
17 May 2024
Marketers are thinking differently about long-term vs short-term
Long-term vs short-term effectiveness Managing the marketing function Strategy

Advertising and marketing impact people—our relationship with ourselves, with each other, and with the planet, and like it or not, the decisions marketers make today will directly affect what happens tomorrow - rather than thinking of marketing and brand through a lens of short-and long-term measurability, perhaps we'd be better served thinking of the two as functions of time, says strategist, marketing professor and best-selling author, Dr Marcus Collins.

Why horizons matter

Prioritising today, while neglecting tomorrow can have negative consequences on people, society, and planet. In contrast, companies that master both short and long-term horizons will ensure long-term growth...

This content is for subscribers only.

Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.

Become a member Sign in