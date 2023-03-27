Marketers are missing the full effects of advertising spend | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Marketers are missing the full effects of advertising spend
27 March 2023
Brand equity & strength Measuring ROI Pricing strategy

Indirect advertising effects can have an important role, over and above incremental sales volume, according to new research.

Reported ROI typically captures the direct sales effect of advertising in the short, medium and (sometimes) long-term. But it usually misses its indirect effects, which can be transformational.

Why it matters

