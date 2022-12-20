Market research sector makes ‘major progress’ on DE&I | WARC | The Feed
Market research sector makes ‘major progress’ on DE&I
Major progress has been made on inclusion in the market research sector, a new study shows, but more work is still needed to improve representation.
That’s according to the Market Research Society’s Equality, diversity and inclusion 2022 report, which concludes that increased awareness of inclusion issues and activities reflects the ongoing work of research sector businesses and leaders over recent years to create more supportive, flexible and inclusive working cultures.
Why it matters
If market research is the bedrock upon which good marketing is based, it behooves the sector to address these societal issues in their own backyard, if they are to produce the best possible work for their clients.
While the report highlights the progress made, it also notes several key areas for development, including improving support for carers and those with health or mental health conditions, disability or neurodiversity, tackling age discrimination and the gender pay-gap, and boosting representation.
Takeaways
- 70% of participants believe their company actively supports women and employees from diverse minority groups (up from 57% in 2020).
- 92% of those surveyed reported having the opportunities and resources to work flexibly, an increase of six percentage points compared with 2020.
- 52% of those in protected groups – demographics with specific legal protection against employment discrimination due to characteristics including gender, sexuality, race and disability – do not believe that everyone in the research sector has the same opportunities to progress.
- Younger people continue to be more likely to have heard of MRS ED&I activities (62% of 16-34-year-olds vs 55% of over 55s) and to act as an ally to protected groups (72% among those aged 16-34 compared with 47% of those over 55).
- The results also identify an issue around age discrimination, with 9% of those aged over 55 reportedly having experienced stereotyping or demeaning language, more than twice the proportion of those aged between 16 and 34 who have experienced similar treatment.
Sourced from Market Research Society
