With younger generations more likely to identify as something other than male or female, there is a growing need for market researchers to adapt some of their research questions and methods to take account of more gender identities.

It’s a trend that is only likely to grow, with one study across 27 countries finding that 4% of Gen Z (born in or after 1997) don’t identify as one of the two sexes, while this compares to less than 1% of Baby Boomers.