Marginal changes in 2023 Agency Census | WARC | The Feed

Marginal changes in 2023 Agency Census
United Kingdom Diverse hiring practices Strategy
The IPA’s 2023 Agency Census finds that the industry is broadly stable across a range of metrics with only marginal shifts in terms of overall numbers employed, ethnic diversity and gender and age representation.
Why the census matters
“By shining a light on areas that need our attention, we can make speedier progress,” says Leila Siddiqi, director of D&I, IPA. “The richer and more diverse the composition of our industry, the more relevant and interesting we will be for our clients, audiences and modern-day British society.”
Takeaways
- 24,910 full-time agency employees
This represents a 1.5% increase on 2022. The number of part-time employees was up by a similar figure, but the number of first-year trainees almost halved (-45.5%).
- Staff turnover is at 31.2%
That’s slightly down on the 2022 figure of 32.4%. For creative agencies and other non-media agencies, the figure was 31.5% (2022: 32.1% ); for media agencies it was 30.8% (2022: 32.8%).
- Proportionally more women in C-suite positions
Females occupied 37.9% of individuals in C-suite roles (2022: 37.5%). In creative and other non-media agencies it was 38% (2022: 36.3%) and 37.7% in media agencies (2022: 39%).
- Ethnic diversity dips
23.3% of employees came from a non-white background (2022: 23.6%). In terms of seniority, individuals from a non-white background account for 11.0% of employees in executive management and C-suite roles (2022: 11.2%); at entry/junior levels the picture is different as the proportion of employees from a non-white background is increasing.
- Gender pay gap narrows
Among those member agencies providing salary breakdowns by gender and seniority, a pay gap of 15.2% in favour of males exists (2022: 17.4%; 2021: 23.3%).
- Ethnicity pay gap widens
Among agencies providing breakdowns, an ethnicity pay gap of 21.6% in favour of white employees exists (2022: 21.1%).
- Hybrid working models are the norm
Over half of agencies (54.8%) use a three-day office/two-day remote model for their workers, while a further 27.0% use a two-day office/three-day remote model.
- Average age of employees increases marginally
The average age of employees stood at 34.6 years (2022: 34.4); 7% of employees are aged 50+ (2022: 6.5%).
Sourced from IPA
