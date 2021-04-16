Insurance Digital outdoor & OOH Singapore

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic causes massive disruption to brands, the fundamentals have not changed for Manulife, the brand revealed at a recent Spikes Asia X Campaign. That means customer insight will always be at the core of its campaigns, supported by bravery and persistence when difficult or sensitive subjects are involved.

Why it matters

At the core of each Manulife campaign is strong consumer insight, gleaned from customer data, culture or consumer research, then executed creatively in a way that is simple, relevant and easily understood.