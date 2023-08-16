Making a Promise to the Customer: Proving it works | WARC | The Feed

Making a Promise to the Customer: Proving it works
Brand equity & strength
Brand positioning
Strategy
This episode of the WARC Podcast, the second in a series with LinkedIn’s B2B Institute, dives into the research behind a new mental model for campaigns based on promise to the customer.
WARC’s David Tiltman speaks to Mimi Turner, Head of EMEA & Latin America at the B2B Institute at LinkedIn, and Paul Stringer, Managing Editor for Research at WARC. Using WARC’s rich library of award-winning campaigns, they discuss what makes an effective promise-based campaign.
Listen to the full episode here, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Timestamps
01:25 – Do we need a new mental model for marketing?
05:02 – What does a good promise look like?
10:25 – How did we choose the campaigns used in the research?
13:35 – Examples of campaigns that were promise based, and ones that weren’t.
20:33 – The results – brand building impacts.
23:02 – Modelling for brand or campaign size.
29:15 – Were the effects sustained?
30:47 – How does this fit with the other mental models that are out there?
35:27 – Final thoughts.