Making a Promise to the Customer: Proving it works | WARC | The Feed

Making a Promise to the Customer: Proving it works
16 August 2023
This episode of the WARC Podcast, the second in a series with LinkedIn’s B2B Institute, dives into the research behind a new mental model for campaigns based on promise to the customer.

WARC’s David Tiltman speaks to Mimi Turner, Head of EMEA & Latin America at the B2B Institute at LinkedIn, and Paul Stringer, Managing Editor for Research at WARC. Using WARC’s rich library of award-winning campaigns, they discuss what makes an effective promise-based campaign.

Listen to the full episode here, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Timestamps

01:25 – Do we need a new mental model for marketing?

05:02 – What does a good promise look like?

10:25 – How did we choose the campaigns used in the research?

13:35 – Examples of campaigns that were promise based, and ones that weren’t.

20:33 – The results – brand building impacts.

23:02 – Modelling for brand or campaign size.

29:15 – Were the effects sustained?

30:47 – How does this fit with the other mental models that are out there?

35:27 – Final thoughts.