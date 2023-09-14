Making a Promise to the Customer – 4. Where next for the research? | WARC | The Feed
Making a Promise to the Customer – 4. Where next for the research?
In this episode of the WARC Podcast, the fourth and final in a series with the B2B Institute at LinkedIn on a concept called Promise to the Customer, we look at where this research goes next, how the team behind it plan to use it and apply it, and what they hope to achieve with it over the coming months and years.
- WARC’s David Tiltman speaks to renowned strategist Roger Martin, Jann Schwarz, founder and Global Head of the B2B Institute at LinkedIn, and Mimi Turner, Head of EMEA & Latin America at the organisation.
Listen to the episode in full here
Time stamps
01:54 – What should marketers do with this research to apply it?
05:39 – Is there a danger of diluting promise?
08:23 – Where do you see this going next?
11:02 – What have you learned from this process?
12:53 – Has this research changed your thinking around brand building?
16:52 – What has the response been to the research?
19:48 – The role of promises in building trust.
22:52 – Where will you take this research next?
26:12 – Examples of campaigns doing promise well and not so well.
28:56 – Next steps for marketers.
Further reading
The report: Making a Promise to the Customer: How to give campaigns a competitive edge
Cannes Lions 2023 session: How a promise to the customer gives campaigns the edge
