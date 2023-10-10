Making a marketing case to the CFO, the board and beyond | WARC | The Feed
Making a marketing case to the CFO, the board and beyond
Of current FTSE 100 CEOs, none has served as CMO and only two have spent any time in marketing departments – so the aims of marketing must be directly related to a company’s overall goals and priorities, with a clear idea of what success looks like.
Why marketing matters for decision-makers
The role and value of marketing and the success it can play for a business goes beyond signing off campaigns or creative. Marketers need to understand how to translate the importance of it to non-marketing decision-makers within the business. Marketing activity must demonstrate how it connects with consumers (existing and new) and how it efficiently converts interest into sales, which is critical to any business’s goals.
Takeaways
- Empathy is underrated in terms of how to help non-marketing literate boards understand the value marketing can play. It is crucial to understand their perspective.
- Position marketing activity as an important part of what matters to the board. It helps enormously if they understand that marketing plays an important part in their overall goals, as opposed to being separate and possibly dispensable.
- Depending on your ultimate measures of business success, use the board’s language and look to demonstrate what the effect will be on metrics such as revenue, market share, customer acquisition, customer retention and ROI to show its value clearly.
