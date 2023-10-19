Main media spending recovers: Bellwether | WARC | The Feed
Main media spending recovers: Bellwether
Total UK marketing budgets were revised up in Q3 2023, with overall growth being driven by upward revisions to the main media category, according to the latest IPA Bellwether Report.
The big picture
While 21.1% of Bellwether firms increased their total marketing spending in the three months to October, a sizeable 15.8% registered a downgraded budget. The resulting net balance of +5.3% was down from +6.4% in Q2.
Why it matters
While economic pressures have driven many companies to be more cautious with their budgets, the focus of those budgets has shifted. “We saw last quarter that firms had become concerned by persistence of the cost-of-living crisis, which drove a record rise in sales promotions spending,” explains Joe Hayes, principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence and author of the Bellwether Report.
“In the latest quarter, however, firms have gone back to brand-building, with anecdotal evidence suggesting that this move has been made both defensively and offensively.”
By category
- The main media advertising category was the strongest-performing segment: a net balance of +7.4% of companies upwardly revised spending at the strongest rate in 18 months (-2.5% previously).
- Within main media, video (+0.9%, from +3.2%) and published brands (+0.8%, from -5.0%) were areas of expansion, as was the ‘other’ sub-category (net balance of +9.1%, vs. +8.3% previously) as companies engaged with new innovative tools such as artificial intelligence.
- Meanwhile, audio (-10.8%, from -8.0%) and out of home (-12.1%, from -7.1%) saw contractions accelerate.
- Events continued to be an area of marketing budget growth: a net balance of +5.9% of companies saw an increase in spending in this area (from +9.8%), with anecdotal evidence indicating a resilient appetite for engagement with clients and prospects face-to-face.
- Other areas of budget growth included direct marketing (net balance of +4.3%, from +7.3%) and public relations (+4.0, from -1.9%).
- Spending cuts were recorded in sales promotions spending (-1.5%, from +13.4%), market research (-1.5%, from -2.9%) and other modes of marketing activity not accounted for elsewhere (net balance of -7.9%, from -6.8%).
Future outlook
- There was little material change in company-own ( net balance of +5.2%) and industry-wide (net balance of -12.7%) financial prospects during Q3, with sentiment among respondents remaining generally subdued.
- S&P Global expects the UK economy to endure a shallow recession and anticipates contractions in adspend of -0.6% and -0.4% in 2023 and 2024 respectively.
Sourced from IPA
