Mail response and attention just keep growing | WARC | The Feed

Mail response and attention just keep growing
Over the past year, advertisers who maintained their confidence in the mail channel were rewarded with 43% year-on-year growth in purchases driven by mail, according to the latest quarterly results from JICMAIL.
Why mail matters
The praises of the mail channel (including Direct Mail, Business Mail, Partially Addressed Mail and Door Drops) may be less sung than those of digital ones, but it can be at least as effective in driving metrics – attention, frequency and sales – in both the lower and upper funnel. Marketers might also need to reconsider their measurement approach in order to reduce reliance on last-click-attribution models.
Takeaways
- Six percent of mail prompted a purchase in Q1 2024, up from 4.2% in Q1 2023; 46% of purchases were fulfilled online and 32% in store. In total, 38% of the visits to advertiser websites prompted by mail converted into online purchases.
- With mail frequency of interaction up year on year for Direct Mail, Door Drops and Partially Addressed Mail (PAM), mail generated more ad impressions in Q1 2024 than a year ago.
- The average piece of Direct Mail generated 134 seconds of attention across all household members in a 28-day period, and the average Door Drop 55 seconds – making mail a highly attention-efficient channel.
- The cost of generating a minute of ABC1 Adult attention now stands at £0.11 for Direct Mail and £0.07 for Door Drops – a better rate of attention efficiency than with both social and digital display.
- One fifth of mail is being actively retained in the home by being filed away by consumers – a three-year high – including financial statements, notifications and reminders and special offers. The willingness of consumers to retain physical marketing messages in an era of cross-platform ad saturation is an opportunity marketers can capitalise upon.
- Direct Mail attention to political messages climbed 59% while 11% of Door Drops from political parties stimulate a discussion in the household.
- The NHS, Santander, FarmFoods and The Conservative Party commanded a disproportionately large share of attention compared to their share of mail volumes in Q1 2024, highlighting the importance of mail creative and content when optimising mail efficiency and effectiveness.
Sourced from JICMAIL
