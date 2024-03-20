Magazine Luiza returns to profit amid deeper changes | WARC | The Feed
Magazine Luiza returns to profit amid deeper changes
Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza has returned to profit in the fourth quarter but sales trends indicate that the company’s fundamental business is changing.
Why Magazine Luiza matters
From a relatively normal brick-and-mortar retailer, Magazine Luiza, also known by its nickname Magalu, is now turning into more of an Amazon of the Amazon, with a fast flourishing third-party seller business bolstered by a robust and wide-ranging physical presence across the vast country of Brazil.
What’s going on
Reuters reports the retailer’s return to profit, largely the result of lower interest rates, and lapping last year’s Q4, which had seen the company swing to a loss on the back of non-recurring financial charges including tax from acquisitions and some late 2023 irregularities.
Net profit was 212.2m reais ($42.24m) versus a net loss of 35.9m reais in Q4 2023.
Net revenues, however, decreased in the quarter 5.5% year-over-year to 10.55 billion reais.
Some key figures show a changing business:
- Online sales dipped 1.5%
- Third-party sales grew 9.9%
- Brick and mortar sales grew 3.5%
A deeper e-commerce trend: advertising
Across the world, many e-commerce and physical retailers are opening up an advertising platform. Magalu Ads indicates that the company is no exception. CEO Frederico Trajano explained to investors that “We do believe that we have a great opportunity to monetize our 500 million monthly visits.
“We assure that Magalu Ads will be contributing significantly to our EBITDA in the coming years and we are sure that this is not included in market consensus and analysis. We're excited with that opportunity.”
While still in the early stages, the company already has a sponsored product service and is developing a video display feature, said VP Business Eduardo Galanternick on the same call.
Magazine Luiza in context
Known for its tech chops, which also inform critical elements of its marketing work, the company is a home-grown success story that has faced tough conditions in the last few years.
