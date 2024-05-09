Luxury travel adapts to the ‘new nomads’ | WARC | The Feed

Luxury brands High-net-worth consumers Luxury travel

Research from Kantar has identified a distinct new group of affluent consumers whose values and expectations are reshaping the experience of luxury travel.

Why luxury travel matters

Luxury hospitality brands are having to rethink their offer in order to accommodate the desires of these travellers, who are looking for more meaningful experiences in a safe environment. At the same time, they are increasingly having to compete with luxury goods brands that are extending their reach into new categories, like spas and hotels.

Takeaways