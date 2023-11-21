Luxury marketers v luxury consumers | WARC | The Feed
Luxury marketers v luxury consumers
The richest 10% of humanity accounts for about 50% of all carbon emissions, a new study claims.
And the richest 1% is responsible for more carbon emissions than the poorest 66%, according to The Great Carbon Divide, a special investigation by the Guardian, in partnership with Oxfam, the Stockholm Environment Institute and other experts.
Those emissions come from not just from personal consumption but from investment portfolios (which frequently include fossil fuel companies), and share of government subsidies and infrastructure benefits.
Twin crises
- An associated Oxfam report, Climate Equality, argues that the climate crisis is interlinked with an inequality crisis: they are “fused together and driving one another”.
- As well as addressing the responsibilities of high-emitting nations and corporations for their role in driving carbon emissions, Oxfam is clear that the role of the richest individuals needs to be tackled.
- A radical increase in equality is a precondition to ending climate breakdown and poverty, it concludes.
- It calls for a wealth tax, and a windfall tax on corporations based on the “polluter pays” principle, placing the highest burden on those most responsible and most able to pay.
What it means for luxury brands
Many luxury brands and retailers are conscious of their environmental impact. Some, such as Gucci, produce an annual EPL (environmental profit and loss); platforms like Farfetch seek to tap into the circular economy. And those are things that marketers can utilise when making a case for environmental sustainability.
But all those efforts seem like drops in an ever-growing ocean when the purchasers of luxury goods contribute in such a hugely disproportionate manner to the crisis the planet faces. In an age of polarisation (read more in The Marketer’s Toolkit 2024), it’s possible we could see an age-old divide between the haves and the have-nots enter a new existential phase.
Marketers may soon have to address guilt by association, which will be a trickier task than greening a supply chain.
Key quote
“The super-rich are plundering and polluting the planet to the point of destruction and it is those who can least afford it who are paying the highest price” – Chiara Liguori, senior climate justice policy adviser at Oxfam.
Sourced from the Guardian, Oxfam
