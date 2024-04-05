Luxury e-commerce loses its shine | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Luxury e-commerce loses its shine
Luxury e-commerce platforms are losing their lustre as top-end brands refocus their efforts on physical retail – the latter exemplified by Kering’s recent outlay of £1.3bn to buy a retail block in Milan’s top shopping street.
What's happening
- Kering, owner of Gucci, has bought Via Monte Napoleone 8 [pictured], the Financial Times reports – which houses not just Kering’s own Saint Laurent store, but also Prada and LVMH’s Cafe Cova.
- Of LVMH’s near €7.5bn operating investments in 2023, some €2.4bn was in real estate property.
- Meanwhile, Richemont is trying to offload Yoox Net-a-Porter, the e-commerce business it bought back in 2010.
- Luxury e-commerce platform Farfetch faced insolvency before being rescued in December last year by Korean e-commerce group Coupang.
- In the same month, rival Matchesfashion, once valued at £1bn, was sold for £52m, only to be placed in administration by the new owners a few months later.
Context
An extended period of low interest rates helped fuel the rise of luxury e-commerce platforms at a time when brands were reluctant to sell online themselves. The pandemic further boosted online retail. But as interest rates rose and brands took back control of online distribution from platforms that were increasingly discounting their products, the business model of those platforms has looked increasingly precarious.
Key quote
“Customers still value multi-brand shopping environments,” says Claudia D’Arpizio, partner at consultancy Bain. “The monobrand shopping experience can be boring and you can’t style purchases with other [labels]. The challenge now is finding a formula that can work, both for brands and online retailers.”
Sourced from Financial Times, Seeking Alpha
[Image: Kering]
Email this content