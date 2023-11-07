Luxury brands tap Indian diaspora for Diwali | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Daily effectiveness insights, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Luxury brands tap Indian diaspora for Diwali
Just as luxury brands have sought to tap into significant dates in China – the lunar new year being the most obvious example – so they are now gearing up for significant dates in India, with Diwali in their sights.
Why Diwali matters
As economic growth slows in China, luxury brands are looking to replicate their playbook in another growing market with huge potential – and they’re not just targeting high spenders in India itself, but in other markets with large Indian communities.
The UK has around 2 million people of Indian ethnicity, the US almost 5 million, making the diaspora a substantial market — and one that is still relatively untapped.
Takeaways
- Diwali capsule collections, gifting options and events are standard approaches – Jimmy Choo, Gucci and Coach have all launched limited-edition products for the festival.
- Brands can also look beyond one-off Diwali editions to tap into different festivities and seasons.
- Diwali gifting can be a good opportunity for luxury brands to reach new consumers.
- Consumer behaviour changes during Diwali as shopping app installs and sessions increase, so digital marketing efforts need to become more sophisticated.
Key quote
“International brands are now beginning to recognise the significance of Diwali … [they] are now organising extravagant Diwali events in cities like London, New York and Dubai which can rival celebrations in Delhi or Mumbai” – Srimoyi Bhattacharya, founder of consultancy firm Peepul Advisory, speaking to Vogue Business.
Sourced from Vogue Business, e4m
Email this content