Lunar New Year spending muted amid uncertainty | WARC | The Feed
Lunar New Year spending muted amid uncertainty
Despite record travel during the Lunar New Year celebrations across China, many people kept their celebrations thrifty.
Why Chinese New Year matters
As events in the Chinese calendar go, it doesn’t get much bigger than the Lunar New Year celebrations. But muted spending has some economists wondering whether more travel just suggests pent-up demand after strict lockdowns rather than growth.
Many believe that China’s economic prospects are likely to get a bit worse before they get better, as the property sector – the once buoyant engine of the economy – continues to suffer. As a result, consumer confidence remains low.
What’s going on
According to official statistics reported by the WSJ:
- 474m domestic trips, up 19% from the pre-Covid 2019 peak.
- Revenue from tourism up 7.7% since 2019
Though trips increased, the bigger problem appears to be what analysts are calling consumption downgrading versus last year, with a 2.5% dip in spend per traveller compared to October. For the spring holiday, more people are travelling but they’re spending a lot less: 9.5% less than the average traveller spent in 2019.
Dig deeper
Compare this to the holiday week around National Day last October, in which passenger numbers grew only 4.1% year-on-year and revenues had grown just 1.5%.
However, entertainment saw important growth, with cinemas in particular reporting 26% more moviegoers than the year before, breaking box office records.
Takeaway food also saw a big increase, with orders on Meituan up 36% year-on-year. Concurrently, footfall at shopping malls fell 8% over the same period.
Lower spending could, however, be ameliorated by the opening up of the country to foreign tourism with financial and travel arrangements improving. Still, geopolitical and trade tensions could present a barrier.
Sourced from the WSJ, WARC
