Customer loyalty schemes Airlines NFTs

Lufthansa Group has developed a new type of loyalty program, based around Web3 technology and using a gamification strategy.

How it works

Fliers can transform boarding passes into digital trading cards which can be exchanged for various offers within the airline group and its partners. These cards can also be minted as collectible NFTs, to be traded, bought and sold, and used by third parties in offers. It seems that someone may really have found a use case for non-fungible tokens.

Takeaways