Luckin Coffee invests in brand and category | WARC | The Feed

Luckin Coffee invests in brand and category
China’s Luckin Coffee chain has increased spending on sales and marketing by a third as it continues to expand across the country and gain new customers.
Luckin Coffee’s investment in sales and marketing is growing in both absolute and proportional terms (4.1% to 5.6% of net revenues over the past couple of years). “We have been consistently promoting our brand and deepening the popularisation of coffee culture,” chairman and CEO Guo Jinyi told an earnings call.
Context
Starbucks may have opened its first store in China 25 years ago, but the coffee market is still underdeveloped compared to typical western markets. As China’s urbanisation rate continues to rise, so too does the consumer base for freshly brewed coffee.
Why it matters
Western brands stick to the tier 1 cities, so it is brands like Luckin Coffee that have, in the words of Guo, “spearheaded the localisation and improvement of coffee products in China, thereby lowering the barriers to coffee acceptance”.
Takeaways
- Luckin Coffee is present in more than 300 cities across China and in one overseas market (Singapore).
- It doubled its store numbers in 2023 and now has more than 16,000; it expects to hit 20,000 in 2024.
- Luckin believes in continuous product innovation, launching 102 new products last year.
- The combination of innovation and store expansion meant the brand acquired more than 26 million new transacting customers during Q4 (95 million across the year).
Key quote
“We continue to strategically invest in branding to increase the brand awareness in large product education coverage and bolster our current positioning through various channels, attracting new customers and retaining current customers” – Guo Jinyi, Chairman and CEO at Luckin Coffee.
