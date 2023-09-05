Luckin Coffee and Kweichow Moutai appeal to youth through tradition | WARC | The Feed
Luckin Coffee and Kweichow Moutai appeal to youth through tradition
Storied upstart Luckin Coffee is collaborating with the venerable national liquor of China, Kweichow Moutai, on a new special edition drink designed to attract younger consumers to the two brands.
Why a booze and coffee collab matters
Brand collaborations tend to focus on a strong overlapping audience or look to broaden their appeal. Often the more distinctive, the more cut through they offer.
What’s going on
Together, the brands will launch a “sauce-flavoured latte”, a product that is garnering a lot of interest on Chinese social media.
It will be slightly boozy but only by about 0.5% ABV, the companies say. As of Tuesday, the promotion has been a huge success according to company sources speaking to Reuters, with sales of 100 million yuan ($13.72 million), far ahead of any previous promotion.
What each offers the other
For Kweichow Moutai, China’s most valuable brand and a maker of a traditional liquor called baiju, the move comes amid a broader effort to appeal to younger generations with new and accessible products (last year it released an ice cream). This will see it become less reliant on traditional business culture and formal banquets.
Luckin Coffee, meanwhile, has bounced back from its 2020 de-listing from the Nasdaq thanks to its significant footprint across the country and an innovative product strategy. Both have much to offer each other.
Both need to keep growing amid a slowing economy, especially Kweichow Moutai, for which its product typically retails at around 1500 yuan (USD $205) and is traditionally enjoyed when celebrating good times. By driving into an everyday occasion, there is an important opportunity to normalise the brand in the glow of Luckin’s affordability and convenience.
