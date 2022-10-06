Omnichannel retail Brand management

DIY retail chain Lowe’s has learned from mistakes made on its supply chain transformation as consumer shopping behavior changed, which eventually fuelled a successful overhaul of how the company serves customers in an omnichannel world.

Why it matters

As retail brands operate in an increasingly omnichannel world, it’s essential that back-end systems and supply chains are able to deliver to meet buyer expectations in terms of logistics, product availability and customer experience.

What happened