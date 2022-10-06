Home The Feed
Lowe’s learns from its supply mistakes
06 October 2022
Lowe’s learns from its supply mistakes
Omnichannel retail Brand management

DIY retail chain Lowe’s has learned from mistakes made on its supply chain transformation as consumer shopping behavior changed, which eventually fuelled a successful overhaul of how the company serves customers in an omnichannel world.

Why it matters

As retail brands operate in an increasingly omnichannel world, it’s essential that back-end systems and supply chains are able to deliver to meet buyer expectations in terms of logistics, product availability and customer experience.

What happened

Get a demo Sign in